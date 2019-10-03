Saint Motel and Daya Set to Perform at Cornell’s Barton Hall on Saturday

On Sept. 12 the Cornell Concert Commission announced that the artists Daya and Saint Motel would be performing at this year’s annual homecoming concert in Barton Hall. This Saturday, their announcement will come to fruition.

The show is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 with doors opening at 7 p.m. The Sun expects the LA-based indie rock band Saint Motel to start off the night. This four-person group is, perhaps, best known for the song “My Type” which was released in January of 2014 and peaked at number nine on the US alternative charts. Further, the dream-pop group opened for Panic! At the Disco on their Death of a Bachelor Tour. Saint Motel will be bringing the vibes and are known to make crowds all over the world, including those at Coachella, smile and dance for hours on end.

Daya is predicted to take the stage after Saint Motel. While the young pop artist has yet to reach critical acclaim, her vocal prowess is undeniable. She will most certainly perform a rendition of The Chainsmoker’s “Don’t Let Me Down,” which Daya was featured on and launched the songstress’ music career.

Tickets are still available to Saturday’s concert through the Cornell Concert Commission website. Hurry and get your tickets before they sell out.

Peter Buonanno is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at pbuonanno@cornellsun.com and followed on Twitter @peterfredericb.