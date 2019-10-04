Cornellians Elect New Freshmen, Arts and Sciences S.A. Reps

After days of voting, five new representatives for this year’s Student Assembly have been elected into office. The four freshman representatives are Sarah Sun ’23, Morgan Baker ’23, Selene Xu ’23 and Liam Ordonez ’23. The College of Arts and Sciences representative is Youhan Yuan ’21.

With a freshman voter turnout rate of 43.62%, Sun, Baker, Xu and Ordonez beat out nine other candidates for the position of freshman representatives, receiving 675, 536, 509 and 404 votes, respectively. Ordonez’s victory was particularly narrow, as he won a spot on the Assembly with just three votes above runner-up Salima Ali’s 401 votes.

“I am so thrilled and honored to be the freshman rep,” Xu told The Sun through a message. “I will try [my] hardest with all the love and support from everyone at our home, Cornell!”

Yuan beat out one other competitor, Jack Waxman ’22, winning 547 votes to Waxman’s 318.

“I love my school, and I love my class,” Baker said in a written statement. “I look forward to working together to implement improvements on campus for everyone to enjoy!”

This article has been updated to include statements from elected representatives.