Cornell football faces Georgetown at 3 p.m. Saturday, hoping to improve its record to 2-1. Coming off a 27-16 loss to Yale, Cornell has sported a stout defense and lifeless offense through two games.

The Red is 0-1 in a tough Ivy League, and the matchup with the Hoyas is Cornell’s second of three nonconference games. While Georgetown has historically been an Ivy League punching bag, the Hoyas are fresh off a convincing win at Columbia — signaling that today’s game is no cupcake.

