Two Cornell Students Victims of On-Campus Armed Robbery Near Uris Library

Early Friday morning, the Cornell University Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery near Uris Library on Ho Plaza, where suspects brandished a gun and took the belongings of two Cornell students. The robbery was reported at 2:49 a.m., according to the press release.

The Ithaca Police Department stopped a vehicle at 3:25 a.m. that matched the description provided after a combined search with CUPD. Two individuals, David Hayes, 19, of Ithaca, and Dorian Camacho, 19, of Ithaca, were taken into custody. The weapon involved in the assault was an Airsoft pistol, Cornell police reported.

The two men were charged with robbery in the first degree, a felony, and arraigned in Ithaca City Court. In lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, they were remanded to Tompkins County Jail.

Vice President Ryan Lombardi sent an email regarding the incident to the student body at approximately 10:21 p.m. on Friday night. No Cornell Alert was issued because there was no “ongoing threat” to the Cornell community, Lombardi said.

“You may be aware that early Friday morning two students were the victims of a robbery that occurred on Ho Plaza,” Lombardi wrote. “We are extremely grateful that no one was injured and that the suspects were taken into custody shortly after the incident.”

Students were also encouraged to visit Rave Guardian, emergency.cornell.edu and the Blue Light system for information about safety resources.

Cornell Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information can contact Cornell Police at 607-255-1111.