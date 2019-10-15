Women’s Soccer Falls to 0-3 in Ivy Play With Home Loss to Harvard

The adage “third time’s a charm” didn’t hold true for Cornell women’s soccer in its third Ivy League game of the season on Saturday, a 3-0 loss to Harvard at Berman Field.

Harvard (9-2, 3-0 Ivy) came into its third Ivy matchup with an unblemished conference record, facing Cornell (4-5-1, 0-3 Ivy), which hoped to gain its first league win.

Early in the first three minutes of the game the Red’s sophomore midfielder Evanthia Spyredes took a shot on Harvard’s goal that went a little too far left, not tallying a point for Cornell.

After a scoring chance for sophomore midfielder Evanthia Spyredes led to a shot that sailed wide left, Harvard quickly took a 1-0 lead. Crimson junior forward Murphy Agnew slipped a shot past Cornell freshman goalkeeper Nicole Shulman less than 15 minutes into the contest.

The rest of the first half looked a bit brighter for the Red — a shot toward the goal by freshman Emily St. John just missed over the top right of the net.

In the 53rd minute, Harvard sophomore forward Jordan Di Verniero scored the Crimson’s second goal, ending Cornell’s chance at earning a tally of its own to knot up the score.

Less than 10 minutes later, sophomore forward/midfielder Sophie Hirst’s goal — a conversion on a pass via a corner kick — gave Harvard a 3-0 lead and iced the game.

Over the course of the game, Harvard put intense pressure on the Red’s goal, totaling seven shots on goal.

Up next for the Red is another home game, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday against Colgate.