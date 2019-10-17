Parts of Collegetown Lose Power Amidst Strong Winds

Around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the power went out for many Collegetown businesses and residences on the 400 block of College Avenue — plunging student hangouts like Collegetown Bagels, Ruloffs, Apollo’s and 7/11 into near-darkness. Calls made by the businesses to NYSEG had employees estimating that power will return to the block by 1:00 p.m tomorrow.

All the businesses are open, with CTB running on a back-up generator, 7/11 only accepting cash and Ruloffs putting out candles and encouraging customers to write out their card and contact information if they do not have cash.

Since most students use card payments, 7/11 employee Edwin Carrero worried about the impact of the outage on sales, but admitted that there was not much that they could do about it.

Reagan T., a CTB employee, told The Sun that NYSEG had reached out to the businesses on Wednesday, warning them that the inclement weather and strong winds could cause an outage. CTB is offering a limited menu with only cold sandwiches, bowls and drinks. Customers could still be seen ordering items like melts, except CTB served them unmelted.

Properties owned by Student Agencies, which include 17 residential apartments in the 409-415 stretch of College Avenue, have also been affected by the outage. Maxwell Pazzaglini ’21, real estate manager for Student Agencies, said that he had not received a definitive answer from NYSEG about when power would return — but he could not “imagine it would take very long.”

“I spoke to someone at NYSEG and that person was not able to give me a 100% accurate ETA on when they’re going to come fix it, but they have been notified and she did say that they would come fix it shortly,” Pazzaglini said.

According to the NYSEG website, 131 customers are currently without power and the estimated restoration time for all of them is tomorrow at 1 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Ithaca has experienced a day filled with light rain and breeze, but there have been no warnings of extreme weather. Wind speeds ranged from 14 miles per hour this morning, to a high of 38 mph this afternoon. The rain is expected to continue through the night with a northeast wind of approximately 15-20 mph.

Meghna Maharishi ’22 and Nicole Zhu ’21 contributed reporting to this story.

This story will be updated.