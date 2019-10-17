Hockey’s Red-White Game Set for Friday

Cornell hockey season is just over a week away, but fans don’t have to wait that long to see the teams — and the debut of Lynah Rink’s new videoboard.

Some simple graphical pieces on the boards just for now. Layout work for the season soon. pic.twitter.com/LAF4nKajiz — Cornell Video (@CornellVideo) August 28, 2019

The women’s team starts the season at home against Robert Morris on Oct. 25, and the men get started with their regular season at Michigan State on Nov. 1.

But before they drop the puck on their 2019-20 campaigns — and before two men’s exhibition games, set for Oct. 20 and 26 — the teams will take the ice at Lynah Rink on Friday for their annual Red-White game.

The Red-White game is free and open to the public, and is fans’ first chance to see the Red in action leading up to a season in which expectations for both programs are sky-high. Both teams are ranked No. 5 in the national polls and reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

The women’s team advanced to the Frozen Four, and the men won their first-round matchup before being eliminated in the national quarterfinals.

The scrimmage-style game’s format is typically two 30-minute halves with power-play and four-on-four situations sprinkled in, plus a shootout at the end of the game. The men’s and women’s teams will rotate pairs of shifts.

This will be fans’ first chance to see newcomers to East Hill: The women’s roster has six freshmen and the men’s has nine rookies, including two NHL draft picks.

The Red-White is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Lynah Rink.