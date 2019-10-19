Football’s Woes Continue With 21-20 Loss to Colgate

This post will be updated.

With Cornell football riding a three-game losing streak and Colgate winless in its first seven games, it was safe to say both teams needed a victory.

For the Red, its win drought continued as it dropped a narrow contest to the Raiders at home, 21-20.

The Red kicked off the contest with a strong drive. Junior quarterback Richie Kenney looked poised, completing several passes to junior wide receivers Phazione McClurge and Eric Gallman II. Couple that with a few chunk gains by senior running back Harold Coles, and Cornell found itself in scoring position. While the drive eventually stalled, the Red got on the board first thanks to a 39-yard field goal from junior kicker Garrett Patla.

From there, both offenses struggled to score for the rest of the frame. Colgate derailed several of its drives with penalties, and Raider junior quarterback Grant Breneman was picked off by sophomore cornerback Michael Irons outside the red zone.

The second quarter was unfolding much like it did against Harvard in last weekend’s contest. The Raiders erased Cornell’s early advantage with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Breneman to Nick Gill.

Following a fumble by sophomore running back Delonte Harrell, Colgate only needed one minute to traverse 41 yards into the end zone. It looked like the Raiders were going to up their total to 21 points when they worked it to the Red’s one-yard line in the final seconds of the first half.

But then, Breneman was tied up and strip-sacked by freshman linebacker Jake Stebbins, who broke out in the game for seven tackles and a forced fumble against Harvard.

With the ball bouncing back toward a sea of green grass, senior safety Jelani Taylor scooped it up and ran 87 yards for the score. The fumble return is the program’s longest dating back to 1946.

Instead of trailing by 18, Cornell went into halftime with only a four-point deficit and the momentum in its favor.

After the intermission, the Red came out hot. Cornell stymied the Raiders offense, and Kenney and co. took over. The Red marched it all the way down to the goal line thanks to a 53-yard catch-and-run by senior wide receiver Owen Peters. But on a carry at the goal line, Harrell coughed up the rock once again, giving Colgate the ball.

The fumble did not matter too much in the long run as the Raiders were stymied deep in their own territory. The ensuing punt only went for 30 yards, gifting Cornell prime field position. The Red did not squander this opportunity — Coles notched 22 yards on a reception, and junior running back SK Howard finished off the drive with a five-yard touchdown catch to put Cornell up by three.

Colgate responded with a touchdown of its own, and while the Red cut the deficit to one with a field goal early in the fourth quarter, it never found the winning score as it dropped its fourth straight contest.

The Red will take on Brown next Saturday as it searches for its second win of 2019. Kickoff is at 1:30 at Schoellkopf Field.