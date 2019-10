Cornell’s Ivy League title hopes are all but gone, but the banged up squad is back at Schoellkopf Field, looking for a win against 0-7 Colgate. It’s the Red’s final nonconference game of the season.

Coming off a road loss to Harvard, Cornell is missing its starting quarterback and multiple key defensive players.

Follow below for live updates:

