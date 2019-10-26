Football Edges Out Brown in Shootout

This post will be updated.

Cornell had a chance to right the ship as Brown — tied with the Red at the bottom of the Ivy League — came to town for a conference tilt.

Against a struggling Bear defense, the Red tallied a new season-high in points as it narrowly edged out Brown in a thrilling contest, 37-35.

Coming into this game, Cornell’s struggles on offense were well-documented. Not only have injuries hampered offensive growth, but errors in the red zone have prevented the Red from maximizing its points. Cornell’s defense — vaunted as a top unit in the country — struggled immensely to stop an explosive attack led by Brown quarterback E.J. Perry.

The Red’s recurring errors nearly sank the team, but it did just enough to clinch a much-needed victory.

Led by junior quarterback Richie Kenney and junior running back SK Howard, Cornell looked good early. In fact, on the first play from scrimmage, Kenney hit junior wide receiver Alex Kuzy for a 38-yard catch-and-run.

From there, Howard consistently churned out yards on the ground as Cornell ventured deep into Brown territory. Unfortunately for the Red, it suffered a 15-yard penalty, and Kenney’s pass fell incomplete to sophomore running back Delonte Harrell on third down. Senior special teamer Nickolas Null converted a 38-yard field goal to give Cornell its first points.

Brown was not deterred, though. Throughout the first half, the Bears moved the ball with relative ease. On its first drive, Brown crossed midfield, but Perry was picked off by senior safety Jelani Taylor. The interception was the Beecher, Michigan, native’s second in his career and came a week after he returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown against Colgate.

Following a three-and-out by the Red, Perry sliced and diced the Red defense. Eventually, the Boston College transfer capped off the drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scott Boylan give Brown an early 6-3 lead following a failed two-point conversion.

Cornell’s next drive mirrored its first. This time, Owen Peters ripped through the Brown defense for an enormous 63-yard reception. But once again, the Red failed to reach the end zone. A 15-yard hands-to-the-face penalty by junior wide receiver Eric Gallman set the offense back, and Kenney failed to make up the ground on ensuing plays. The Red settled for another Null field goal to knot the contest at six apiece.

At the beginning of the second frame, the Bears proceeded to march into Cornell territory, but they failed to convert on 4th-and-1, turning the ball over on downs. The Red capitalized, as Kenney found senior tight end John Fitzgerald for two crucial third down conversions. As Cornell neared the goal-line, Kenney connected with Fitzgerald for a 12-yard score — the senior’s first career touchdown.

Brown crossed midfield on its next drive but committed a grave error. After an incomplete pass on third down, the Bears elected to punt, but on the play, Perry punted into the back of his offensive lineman. Sophomore cornerback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs recovered the ball and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown.

But the Red’s comfortable lead was reduced following an impressive drive by Perry and co. Backed up inside their own 10-yard line, Perry engineered a 98-yard drive that culminated with a score to make it 20-12.

The third quarter featured two scores from each side as both offenses continued their rhythm. Cornell held a nine-point lead entering the final frame, but Brown would soon gain an edge.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Perry completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Demitri Jackson to narrow the deficit to two points. On the Red’s ensuing possession, it went three-and-out and punted.

Brown also punted after encountering a 4th-and-long scenario. A key moment occurred when senior cornerback David Jones fumbled the punt, giving the Bears possession at the Cornell 20-yard line, where they kicked a field goal to take the lead.

Cornell staged a pair of comeback attempts, and the latter succeeded. The Red forced a turnover on downs, and Kenney completed several big passes to place Cornell at the Brown 24-yard line. Null, who had already kicked two field goals, booted the game-winning 41-yarder to give the Red its first Ivy League victory.