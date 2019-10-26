Freshman Cornell Student Missing Since Thursday Night

The Cornell University Police Department is searching for a missing student who was last reportedly seen on Thursday night.

Courtesy of CUPD

The missing student, Antonio Tsialas ’23, was last seen at a fraternity event on Mary Ann Wood Drive at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The next afternoon, his family reported that he was missing.

Tsialas, 18, was described by the police in a Facebook post as 5’10” tall with brown eyes, brown hair and around 175 pounds.

Family reported Tsialas missing on Friday afternoon. The College of Arts and Sciences freshman was last reportedly seen wearing a black or dark blue sweatshirt, dark blue pants and a white T-shirt. Photographs and descriptions of Tsialas have been circulated by students on social media, and CUPD and other local agencies are actively searching for the missing student and asking the public for their help.

Anyone with information is asked to call CUPD at 607-255-1111.

This story is breaking and will be updated.