THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | October 27th, 2019

Reggie Fils-Aimé ’83, the former president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America, spoke about his principles of leadership and his experience at Nintendo on Monday. (Michael Suguitan/Sun Staff Photographer)
Roberta S. Jacobson, former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, debates with Prof. Gustavo Flores-Macías and Sandra Fuentes-Berain, Mexico’s Ambassador Emeritus who served as the Consul General of Mexico in New York, about the implications of the Trump’s immigration policy on Monday. (Daniel Ra/Sun Staff Photographer)
Red dresses swung from trees on the Arts Quad on Monday as part of the REDress Project, which aims to raise awareness about the high rates of sexual assault and murder among Indigenous women in the United States. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Dean of Faculty Charles Van Loan speaks about plans to put together a layman’s guide to University finances at the Graduate and Professional Student Assembly on Monday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
The Student Assembly passed a statement on Thursday condemning the abrupt dismissal of Alliance for Science fellow Julia Feliz, who claimed the program was racist. The case has prompted a University statement and an email from President Martha E. Pollack. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Senior defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais advances the puck at the game against No. 8/9 Robert Morrison on Friday. The Red claimed a 6-0 victory that night and a 3-0 win the next day. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Senior defender Ryan Bayne heads the ball at the soccer game against Brown on Saturday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Sophomore defensive back Jalyx Hunt goes in for the tackle at the game against Brown on Saturday. The Red claimed its first Ivy League victory with the thrilling 37-35 win. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward Liam Motley fights for control of the puck at the preseason game against the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-18 team on Saturday. A solid performance earned the Red a 3-0 victory before its first regular season game next Friday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
