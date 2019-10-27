Two Victims Report ‘Forcible Touching’ in Collegetown

< Leaderboard 2



<a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

p class=”p1″>At 1 a.m. on Sunday, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a call that an unknown male had forcibly touched two separate victims in a “sexual manner.”

The incident occurred at a “social gathering” at 211 Stewart Avenue, and the suspect was described as a Caucasian college-age male who was about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He also had a “prominent jaw line” and “short blonde hair,” according to a media release from the Ithaca Police Department.

Wearing a dark gray shirt and jeans, the suspect was last seen heading towards State Street and had fled the scene before before IPD officers arrived.

A crime alert was issued to all Cornell students via email approximately four hours after the incident.

IPD is currently investigating the situation and is encouraging additional witnesses or anyone with more information about the identity of the subject to contact the department.