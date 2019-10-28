In Final Meet Before Heptagonals, Cross Country Turns in Strong Performance

As the regular season comes to a close, Cornell cross country finished strong as it hosted the John Reif Memorial 5k Run this past Friday. The event served as the team’s final tune-up in preparation for the Heptagonal Championships and the NCAA Championships coming up in November.

For the women’s team, senior Victoria Casarrubias (18:57.4) finished first among Cornell runners and placed fifth overall. She was followed by freshman Meredith Bloss (6th, 18:57.7), junior Kaitlyn Bonnet (7th, 19:03.1), sophomore Lucy Hurt (9th, 19:07.2) and junior Brooke Olson (10th 19:12.3).

“[The team] worked really well together, supported one another, and fed off of each other’s energy to come in really strong into the final stretch,” Casarrubias said following the race.

On the men’s side, sophomore Alex Mocarski (15:40.8) led all Cornell runners also with a fifth-place finish. He was trailed by junior Mars Bishop (6th 15:59.5) and freshman Robert Enck (7th, 16:17.7).

The John Reif Memorial also featured runners from Buffalo, Cortland and Syracuse. Team scores were not given out, as only individual times were recorded.

This Friday, the team will compete against the rest of the Ivy League at the Heptagonal Championships.

“I think that the team is very well prepared for [the Heptagonals],” Casarrubias said. “They’ve been making really great progress over the course of the season, and I think they’re all really excited to show off the great work they’ve put in.”

The women’s team, whose championship drought has lasted for six years, will run the 6k. Meanwhile, the men’s team, which has failed to claim a championship since 1993, will run the 8k.

Both Cornell divisions will attempt to end these streaks as they compete in the Heptagonals at Van Cortlandt Park in New York City on Friday.