Students line up outside Anabel Taylor Hall to attend the service of remembrance for Antonio Tsialas '23 on October 29, 2019.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Students line up outside Anabel Taylor Hall to attend the service of remembrance for Antonio Tsialas '23 on October 29, 2019.

4 mins ago
death

Remembrance Service for Freshman Overflows Chapel In Outpouring of Support

By |
Print More

As classes wrapped up Tuesday afternoon, a steady stream of students flowed through Ho Plaza to attend the memorial of freshman Antonio Tsialas ’23.

The service was held in the chapel of Anabel Taylor Hall, an hour-long program to allow a space for students to mourn the death of Tsialas. The Arts & Sciences College first-year was found dead near Ithaca Falls in Fall Creek Gorge on Saturday.

Students stand in a circle outside Anabel Taylor Hall during the service of remembrance for Antonio Tsialas '23 after the chapel was filled to capacity on October 29th, 2019.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Students stand in a circle outside Anabel Taylor Hall during the service of remembrance for Antonio Tsialas ’23 after the chapel was filled to capacity on October 29th, 2019.

Due to lack of space in the chapel, which seats 150, some students stood and sat outside, talking about Tsialas.

Club soccer teammate Sebastian Barquin-Sanchez ’22 previously told The Sun that he referred to Tsialas as a “little brother.” According to teammate Connor Dolan ’21, the club soccer team plans to retire his jersey number, 19.

Students write letters to the family of Antonio Tsialas '23 on note cards outside Anabel Taylor Hall during the service of remembrance on October 29th, 2019.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Students write letters to the family of Antonio Tsialas ’23 on note cards outside Anabel Taylor Hall during the service of remembrance on October 29th, 2019.

Students wrote letters to Tsialas’ family on notecards. The Cornell student had been missing since Thursday night, after meeting with his mother for dinner, and had planned to take his parents — who were in town during First-Year Family Weekend — on a tour of the campus over the next few days. His parents reported him missing when he failed to meet with them on Friday, state troopers said.

Staff members read some final words of remembrance to the participants outside the chapel during the service of remembrance for Antonio Tsialas '23 on October 29, 2019.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Staff members read some final words of remembrance to the participants outside the chapel during the service of remembrance for Antonio Tsialas ’23 on October 29, 2019.

The service concluded as Cornell faculty members read aloud remarks, noting that Tsialas would be remembered in the community. A GoFundMe campaign in his memory quickly surpassed its goal of $20,000, collecting over $30,000 for the family.