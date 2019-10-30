Remembrance Service for Freshman Overflows Chapel In Outpouring of Support

As classes wrapped up Tuesday afternoon, a steady stream of students flowed through Ho Plaza to attend the memorial of freshman Antonio Tsialas ’23.

The service was held in the chapel of Anabel Taylor Hall, an hour-long program to allow a space for students to mourn the death of Tsialas. The Arts & Sciences College first-year was found dead near Ithaca Falls in Fall Creek Gorge on Saturday.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Due to lack of space in the chapel, which seats 150, some students stood and sat outside, talking about Tsialas.

Club soccer teammate Sebastian Barquin-Sanchez ’22 previously told The Sun that he referred to Tsialas as a “little brother.” According to teammate Connor Dolan ’21, the club soccer team plans to retire his jersey number, 19.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Students wrote letters to Tsialas’ family on notecards. The Cornell student had been missing since Thursday night, after meeting with his mother for dinner, and had planned to take his parents — who were in town during First-Year Family Weekend — on a tour of the campus over the next few days. His parents reported him missing when he failed to meet with them on Friday, state troopers said.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

The service concluded as Cornell faculty members read aloud remarks, noting that Tsialas would be remembered in the community. A GoFundMe campaign in his memory quickly surpassed its goal of $20,000, collecting over $30,000 for the family.