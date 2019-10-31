Forcible Touching Reported Near Ithaca Trails

TW: The article contains mention of sexual assault.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect in two recent assaults at knifepoint on trails in the Ithaca area.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that they were searching for a stockily built white male between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall, who appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old.

He was wearing a ski mask at the time of incidents, the post said.

The man is wanted in regards to two separate events: a forcible touching incident near the Fingerlakes Trail on Oct. 14 and an incident on the Thayer Preserve trail southwest of Ithaca on October 28. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office updated the post to say that the second event involved a forcible rape.

Both events occurred just before dusk, the post said, and patrols by the sheriff’s office have increased in response. It is currently unknown if the suspect was travelling by vehicle or on foot.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 607-266-5420 or the Tompkins County 911 Center at 607-272-2444. The Advocacy Center’s 24/7 hotline number can be reached at at 607-277-5000.