Once the Red found its groove after scoring two goals in the second period, the outcome was evident. By the end of the night, Cornell overwhelmed the Bears, finishing with a 32-14 edge in shots on goal.

The point of Saturday night’s exhibition for the Cornell men’s hockey team was never to come out and dominate Ryerson (which they did, for the most part) or establish its dominance over a collegiate team that is not even in the NCAA (which they also did, for the most part). The goal was to put that newly established locker room culture to the test on the ice versus an actual opponent for the first time.