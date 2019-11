After a 4-1 win over Brown on Friday night, No. 4 Cornell men’s hockey hosts another ECAC and Ivy League opponent as Yale comes to Lynah Rink on Saturday.

Sporting a 3-0 record, the Red and its deep lineup will look to secure a four-point weekend and maintain its perfect record.

Want to stay in the loop as a Cornell hockey fan? Subscribe to our weekly hockey newsletter.

Follow below for live updates:

Men’s hockey vs. Yale – Curated tweets by DailySunSports