No. 3 Women’s Hockey, No. 6 Clarkson Battle to 1-1 Tie

After earning a 4-1 victory over St. Lawrence on Friday, No. 3 Cornell women’s hockey skated to a 1-1 stalemate with No. 6 Clarkson on Saturday afternoon.

The Red remains unbeaten, at 5-0-1 on the season. Cornell and the Golden Knights are both now 3-0-1 in ECAC play.

Freshman Izzy Daniel’s first collegiate goal gave Cornell a 1-0 lead early in the third period after a scoreless 40-plus minutes. But a power-play goal from Elizabeth Giguere tied the game a couple minutes later.

Junior goaltender Lindsay Browning made a season-high 28 saves.

The Red was without its two captains — one of its best forwards and one of its best blue liners. Kristin O’Neill and Micah Zandee-Hart missed the game to compete with Team Canada against Team USA.

Cornell is back in action at Lynah Rink next weekend against Yale and Brown.

