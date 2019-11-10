Cornell Volleyball Loses to Yale, Falling to 3rd in the Ivy League

Trailing first-place Princeton, Cornell volleyball entered the weekend tied with Yale for the No. 2 spot in the Ivy League. But after a home loss to the Bulldogs, the Red fell into third place.

“We had full control and we were capable of beating them and we believed we were the better team,” said junior outside hitter Lauren Stubbs. “It didn’t come together in the moments we needed it to.”

Cornell unfortunately fell to Yale, 3-1, with scores of 24-26, 23-25, 25-22 and 20-25. The Red made a desperate attempt in the third set to salvage the game, but Yale secured its win in the fourth and final set.

Sophomores Madison Baptiste and Avery Hanan also contributed 23 total kills. The three hitters alone scored almost half of the Red’s points.

However, Cornell’s players didn’t let the match phase them, and they beat Brown, 3-1, in their second match of the weekend. Stubbs contributed a match-high and career-best 16 kills against Brown.

This match was Cornell’s last home contest of the season, and therefore the last chance for the team’s seniors to compete at Newman Arena.

Senior middle blocker Jada Stackhouse led the team, contributing 13 kills and nine blocks against the Bears.

Stackhouse has had an impressive career on the Cornell volleyball team. Last year, she was one of only three players to play in all 24 matches, and she is on track to do that again this year.

Furthermore, she was ranked second on the team and eighth in the Ivy League in terms of hitting percentage, and was ranked second on the team and 12th in the Ivy League during her sophomore season.

Seniors Lily Barber and Jenna Phelps were also key contributors to the Red’s win on Saturday. Phelps contributed nine kills, and Barber fought not to let balls touch the ground from her libero position.

In the Ivy League standings, Princeton sports an 11-1 record, Yale is 10-2 and Cornell follows close behind in third with a 9-3 mark.

The final two games of the season, set for next weekend, will determine this year’s Ivy League champion. Although Yale would have to lose two games and Princeton one, there is still a chance for Cornell to climb in the standings.

“Our focus going into this weekend is doing everything we can to … finish off on a positive note,” Stubbs said.

Cornell takes on Harvard and Dartmouth on the road next weekend.