Men’s Hockey Earns No. 2 Ranking After 6th Straight Win

Cornell men’s hockey achieved its highest ranking yet this season by attaining the No. 2 position in the Nov. 18 USCHO.com poll.

Minnesota State, ranked No. 1 with an 8-1-1 record, did not play any games this past weekend and retains its spot atop the poll. The Mavericks received 36 first-place votes compared to Cornell’s total of 13.

The new ranking comes after a successful road trip that saw the Red complete its first sweep in the North Country since 2005.

Cornell kicked off the weekend by earning a big 4-2 win over Clarkson — last year’s ECAC champion — in a pivotal conference tilt. Then, the Red followed that victory up with another one as it handled St. Lawrence the next day, 6-1. Cornell, along with No. 10 Harvard, are the only undefeated teams ranked in the poll.

The last time the Red was ranked this high came in the Jan. 29 poll from 2018. At the time, Cornell was ranked No. 1 with an 18-2-1 record. Afterward, the Red won five of its next eight regular season games before losing in the ECAC semifinals and bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round.

Up next on the docket for Cornell is another pair of ECAC games as Quinnipiac and Princeton will visit Lynah Rink this weekend.