Live Blog: No. 2 Men’s Hockey Hosts Quinnipiac

Sporting a perfect 6-0 record, No. 2 Cornell men’s hockey hosts Quinnipiac at Lynah Rink on Friday night. The Red is fresh off a North Country sweep, which included a 4-2 win over nationally-ranked Clarkson.

In two matchups with the Bobcats last season, the Red earned just one point, suffering a loss at home before the teams tied in Hamden later in the season.

Cornell hosts Quinnipiac and Princeton this weekend before turning its attention toward a Thanksgiving weekend game against Boston University at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Make sure you’re caught up on Cornell hockey all season long by subscribing to our weekly newsletter.

M. hockey v. Quinnipiac – Curated tweets by DailySunSports