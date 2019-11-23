Galajda Shines Again As Dominant 2nd Period Leads No. 2 Men’s Hockey to 5-1 Win Over Princeton, 8-0 Record

This post will be updated.

A night after stealing a 2-1 win against Quinnipiac, junior goaltender Matt Galajda was the star again in the second game of a four-point weekend on Saturday, helping No. 2 Cornell men’s hockey to a 5-1 win over Princeton and giving the Red its first 8-0 start to a season since 1971.

Cornell (8-0, 6-0 ECAC) erupted for four goals in the second period to run away from the Tigers (1-4-3, 0-4-2), who forced Galajda to make several impressive stops on odd-man rushes and chances in the crease. Galajda made 12 of his 25 saves in the first period.

After a scoreless first 20 minutes, senior forward and captain Jeff Malott’s snipe from near the right circle gave the Red the lead less than a minute into the middle frame. After a bunch of penalties were assessed in rapid succession against both teams, junior forward Tristan Mullin and freshman forward Ben Berard scored 4-on-4 goals 45 seconds apart to widen the lead to 3-0 past the midway point of the period and chase Princeton goalie Ryan Ferland from the game.

Late in the second, junior forward Cam Donaldson’s breakaway goal — after a blocked shot by freshman defenseman Travis Mitchell sent the puck free and sent Mitchell hobbling toward the bench — made it 4-0.

Princeton closed the gap a bit and ended Galajda’s shutout bid with a power-play goal early in the third, but junior defenseman Alex Green’s goal on a nice feed from Donaldson about four minutes later reestablished the four-goal lead.

The Tigers’ goal at the tail end of a power play ended an impressive streak for the Cornell penalty killing unit. The Red went 5-for-5 on the kill in the win against Quinnipiac and was 5-for-5 to start Saturday’s game.

Cornell takes on Boston University at 8 p.m. Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Check back later for a full recap.