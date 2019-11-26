Women’s Basketball Thumps Delaware State, Improves to 4-2

Cornell women’s basketball downed the Delaware State University Hornets, 77-51, achieving its second road win of the season and extending its winning streak to three games. Senior forward and co-captain Laura Bagwell-Katalinich scored a career high 29 points and tallied 13 rebounds to lead the team to the win.

The Hornets did not have an answer for the Red’s high-powered offense. The Red put up dominating performances in the second and fourth quarters, outscoring the Hornets in double digits in both frames.

The Red shot an efficient 53.3% from the field compared to the Hornets mark of 29%.

Despite subpar three-point shooting, Cornell dominated in the paint, scoring 42 points in the paint compared to the Hornets’ 14. The Red effectively transitioned from defense to offense, tallying eight fast break points and 23 points off turnovers.

The Red went off to a strong 8-3 start in the first quarter, helped by Bagwell-Katalinich, junior forward Halley Miklos and freshman guard Shannon Mulroy. The Red never looked back from there, putting up a dominating performance throughout the game. In the second half, the Red went on a 19-4 run to extend the lead to 64-40.

The Red will face UMass-Lowell on at 2 p.m. Wednesday before returning home for a Dec. 1 game against Lafayette.