No. 3 Women’s Hockey Extends Unbeaten Streak With 4-1 Win Against Syracuse

When Cornell women’s hockey team visited Tennity Ice Pavilion on Tuesday night to take on Syracuse, it had one thing on its mind — keeping its unbeaten streak alive.

Currently riding one of the best starts in program history, the Red cruised to yet another convincing victory, beating the Orange, 4-1.

Senior defenseman Jamie Bourbonnais led the way with four points for No. 3 Cornell (8-0-1, 5-0-1 ECAC) in the win against Syracuse (3-12-1, 2-1-1 ACC) on Nov. 26. For the ninth straight time this year, the Red got on the scoresheet first. Just six minutes into the first period, junior defenseman Willow Slobodzian found Bourbonnais in the slot. The senior fired the puck towards the net and the puck was redirected into the back of the net by junior forward Finley Frechette. It was the junior’s first goal of the year.

After the goal, Cornell was called for too many players on the ice and Syracuse was awarded a two-minute power play. The Orange took advantage of the opportunity and tied the game up via a shot from Victoria Klimek.

The second period was trapped in a scoreless deadlock until the final minute and a half. Bourbonnais found fellow senior Amy Curlew who delivered a quick pass near the faceoff mark to senior forward Kristin O’Neil. The senior made no mistake and fired a slapshot past the Syracuse goalie for her sixth goal of the season.

Entering the third frame, the Red looked to earn some insurance goals to strengthen its lead. Once again, the team turned to its senior leadership to deliver. Bourbonnais scored on a shot from near the blue line off a feed from Slobodzian. Later in the period — with the Orange on its last legs — senior Paige Lewis put in the empty netter for Cornell’s last goal of the night.

Junior goalie Lindsay Browning had another great outing for the Red. The lone goal she allowed was only the fourth goal she has let up in nine starts this season. Her .973 save percentage leads all ECAC goalies thus far.

Browning isn’t the only ECAC leader on this team’s roster. Curlew is setting the standard in the conference for goals scored. Her eight goals put her at the top of the ECAC.

After taking a quick break for Thanksgiving, the Red will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State in a two-game series on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.