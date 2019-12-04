Dominant Novembers Culminate in 3 ECAC Monthly Accolades For Cornell Hockey

Cornell hockey took home half of the ECAC’s monthly accolades for November, winning Goaltender of the Month for both the men’s and women’s categories in addition to men’s Rookie of the Month.

Junior goaltender Lindsay Browning, with a .958 save percentage on the month, claimed the award for her position. Browning, the first goaltender in team history to open the season with three shutouts, has stepped up in her first season as the regular starter for the Red, following the graduation of Marlène Boissonnault ’19. Browning played over 216 minutes of shutout hockey to start the season.

Browning leads the nation in shutouts with four, save percentage with .967 and goals against average with .748 — all for the entire season, not just November. Cornell went 7-1-1 on the month, closing out November with a 5-1 win at Ohio State. Browning allowed more than one goal in only one tilt all month.

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Junior goaltender Matt Galajda earned the analogous honor for the men’s team, in addition to being named ECAC Goaltender of the Week. With the men’s season not starting until Nov. 1, all nine of Cornell’s wins came behind Galajda’s steady goaltending last month.

Galajda has not ceded more than two goals in any game and notched his first shutout of the season at Madison Square Garden on Saturday against Boston University. His 1.34 goals against average is good for second in the country. He allowed 12 goals over nine games, with five of them coming at even-strength.

“I think that the guys have done a great job around him, limiting second chances and he’s seeing the pocket — he’s really confident right now,” head coach Mike Schafer ’86 said of his goaltender. “He’s aggressive, he’s out on top of his crease.”

Freshman defenseman Sam Malinski started contributing to Cornell men’s hockey immediately this season, scoring twice in the team’s first three games. His efforts were enough to earn him ECAC Rookie of the Week twice in November and ultimately culminated in the monthly award, as well. A plus-eight rating is also a testament to his defensive capabilities, helping anchor a solid blue line in front of Galajda.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Malinski seems to be having no problems adjusting to collegiate hockey right out of the gates. If that fact isn’t made clear by the level of his play over the last month, his enthusiasm will make it so.

“It was my first game in front of the Lynah fans, and it did not disappoint,” he said after the Nov. 8 win over Brown.

Cornell was the only school to earn multiple ECAC monthly awards for November. Clarkson, Yale and Harvard each won one apiece.