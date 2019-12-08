THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | December 8th, 2019

Snow falls in front of Willard Straight Hall amid a Winter Storm Watch during the early hours of Monday morning. (Harry Dang/Sun Staff Photographer)
Snow accumulates on the suspension bridge over Fall Creek Gorge during the early hours of Monday morning. (Daniel Ra/Sun Staff Photographer)
Students throw snow balls from the top of the Cornell Store on Monday after the University cancelled all classes and closed the Ithaca campus. (Ben Parker/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Jakob Richards ’22, left, and Ryan Aguilar ’22 slide down the slope on a flattened cardboard box. Although sledding down the slope has technically been banned since the 1970s, crowds of students gathered at the slope on Monday with makeshift sleds. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
Snow blankets the trees surrounding the footbridge from Collegetown to the Engineering Quad on Monday. (Nandita Mohan/Sun Staff Photographer)
Students sit on the floor of the lobby of Day Hall as CUPD officers in the background restrict access to the stairwell and hallway during the climate strike on Friday. (Boris Tsang/Sun Photography Editor)
A child climbs atop a light-up unicorn at the Ithaca Commons on Friday. The unicorn was part of the inaugural Winter Light Festival, which kicked off on Thursday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Lights stream across the Bernie Milton Pavilion as festival goers listen and dance to music from headphones during the silent disco on Friday. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
Children play with the interactive light prisms at the Ithaca Commons. The prisms are part of Prismatica, a public art installation by RAW Design. (Michael Wenye Li/Sun Senior Photographer)
A visitor receives a cup of warm chowder at the booth in front of the Mahogany Grill at the 10th Annual Chowder Cook-Off on Saturday. (Michelle Zhiqing Yang / Sun Staff Photographer)
