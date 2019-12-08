Track and Field Qualifies 14 for ECAC/IC4A Championships in Season Opener

The men’s and women’s track and field teams kicked off their indoor 2019-20 season this past Saturday by hosting the Greg Page Relays in Barton Hall. Both squads impressed in the season opener, with seven members from each team already auto-qualifying for the ECAC/IC4A Championships.

The women’s team came away with five first-place finishes and 15 top-three finishes. The distance medley relay team B (12:29.16), the 4x800m relay team A (9:52.86), and the 4×400 relay team B (3:52.62) all placed first in their races. Claire Kao for pole vault (3.65m) and Nikolia Kanaris for shot put (14.02m) also finished in first place in their respective events.

The men’s team ended the day with three first-place finishes and 13 top-three finishes. The 4x800m relay team A (7:58.04), 4x400m relay team A (3:23.89) and Zach Hawley (15.33m) for shot put all finished first in their respective events.

Many members from both teams also earned new personal records. On the women’s team, sophomore Angelica Arroyo (8.42), sophomore Leone Farquharson (7.84) and sophomore Kayleigh Furth (8.06) set new personal records in the 60m dash. Sophomore Beatrice Juskeviciute set a new personal record of 5.57m for long jump.

On the men’s side, sophomore Kuune Mini (6.84) set a new personal record in the 60m dash and tied for 10th in the Red’s all-time indoor track and field records. Junior Sean Silas (7.22) also set a new personal record for the 60m dash. Sophomore Paris Howland set two new personal records, 7.10 in the 60m dash and 12.15m in shot put and Hawley (13.62m) earned a new personal record in weight throw.

Seven members from the women’s team auto-qualified for the ECAC/IC4A Championships by beating the standard marks needed for qualification. Kanaris qualified in shot put with a 14.02m throw, Farquharson qualified with a 5.70m long jump and Kao qualified with a 3.65m mark on the pole vault. The 4x400m relay team B of junior Skye Stewart, sophomore Elise Burdette, freshman Nia Robinson and sophomore Kayleigh Furth also qualified, finishing the race in 3:52.62.

Seven members from the men’s team also auto-qualified for the ECAC/IC4A Championships. Mini (6.84), senior James Norris (6.98), and freshman Jules Johnson (6.95) all qualified in the 60m dash. The 4x800m team A of freshman Mitchell Curl, sophomore Shane Johnson, freshman Robert Enck and junior Solomon Lawrence also qualified by finishing the race in 7:58.04.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams will return to action on Saturday Jan. 11 when they host the Southern Tier Collegiate Open at Barton Hall.