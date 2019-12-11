The Decade’s Top Cornell Athletes

Here are 11 standout Cornell sportspeople from the 2010s, listed alphabetically:
Kyle Dake ’13 (wrestling)
- Two-time gold medalist in World Wrestling Championships
- Four-time national champion, each year in a different weight class
- The first wrestler to win four national championships without a redshirt season
- Four-time All-American
Brianne Jenner ’15 (women’s hockey)
- Two-time Ivy League Player of the Year and ECAC Hockey Player of the Year (2013, 2015)
- Four-time All-Ivy Selection: First-team all four years
- Tallied 229 points on 93 goals and 136 assists, becoming only the fourth player in program history to amass at least 200 points
- Program-leader in assists, second in points, and fifth in goals
Nia Marshall ’17 (women’s basketball)
- Cornell women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer with 1,685 points
- Only player in program history to record four 30-point games
- Two-time first team All-Ivy League selection
Jeff Mathews ’14 (football)
- Set Ivy League passing record by more than 2,000 passing yards with 11,284 yards
- Set 47 school records and 18 conference records
- Two-time All-American
- Three-time All-Ivy selection, 2011 Bushnell Cup Winner (Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year)
- Finalist for William V. Campbell Trophy
Krysten Mayers ’18 (field hockey)
- Awarded All-Ivy honors all four years of collegiate career
- All-time leading points and goals scorer for Cornell field hockey
Matt Morgan ’19 (men’s basketball)
- Led the Ivy League in scoring in four consecutive seasons
- Became the sixth Ivy League men’s basketball player to surpass 2,000 career points
- Four time All-Ivy selection: second team his freshman and sophomore years, first team his junior and senior years
- Graduated with career program records for points scored (2,333), scoring average (20.5 points per game), field goals made (743), field goals attempted (1,580) and free throws made (513)
- Scored 687 points in the 2018-19 season, the most in a single season in program history
Rob Pannell ’13 (men’s lacrosse)
- Won the Tewaaraton Trophy in 2013
- Two-time first team All-American
- Graduated as the all-time NCAA Division I career points leader with 354 points
- Scored at least one point in all 72 career games
Joakim Ryan ’15 (men’s hockey)
- Three-time All-Ivy honoree: first-team in 2014 and 2015 and second-team in 2013
- Anchored the nation’s leading penalty-kill unit (91.1 percent) his senior year
- Finished with 78 career points, the highest offensive output by a Cornell defenseman since 2003
Jillian Saulnier ’15 (women’s hockey)
- Named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top-3 finalist in 2014
- Finished her career sixth all-time in program history for points (195), eighth all-time in goals (80) and fourth all-time in assists (115)
- Two-time All-ECAC first team and two-time All-ECAC second team selection
Lindsay Toppe ’15 (women’s lacrosse)
- Served as team captain for two seasons
- First team All-Ivy selection in 2013, 2014 and 2015 (a unanimous selection in both 2014 and 2015)
- Scored 185 career points, third-most in program history
Rudy Winkler ’17 (men’s track and field)
- Competed for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- NCAA Division I outdoor champion in the hammer throw in 2017
- In 2017, named a first team All-American in both the hammer throw and weight throw