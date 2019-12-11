Matt Morgan '19 broke Cornell men's basketball's all-time scoring record and was a four-time All-Ivy League selection.

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

2010s

The Decade’s Top Cornell Athletes

Here are 11 standout Cornell sportspeople from the 2010s, listed alphabetically:

Kyle Dake ’13 (wrestling)

Kyle Dake '13

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Kyle Dake ’13

  • Two-time gold medalist in World Wrestling Championships
  • Four-time national champion, each year in a different weight class
  • The first wrestler to win four national championships without a redshirt season
  • Four-time All-American

Brianne Jenner ’15 (women’s hockey)

Brianne Jenner '15

Patrick Shanahan / Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Brianne Jenner ’15

  • Two-time Ivy League Player of the Year and ECAC Hockey Player of the Year (2013, 2015)
  • Four-time All-Ivy Selection: First-team all four years
  • Tallied 229 points on 93 goals and 136 assists, becoming only the fourth player in program history to amass at least 200 points
  • Program-leader in assists, second in points, and fifth in goals

Nia Marshall ’17 (women’s basketball)

Hui Tong / Sun File Photo

Nia Marshall ’17

  • Cornell women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer with 1,685 points
  • Only player in program history to record four 30-point games
  • Two-time first team All-Ivy League selection

Jeff Mathews ’14 (football)

Jeff Mathews '14

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Jeff Mathews ’14

  • Set Ivy League passing record by more than 2,000 passing yards with 11,284 yards
  • Set 47 school records and 18 conference records
  • Two-time All-American
  • Three-time All-Ivy selection, 2011 Bushnell Cup Winner (Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year)
  • Finalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

Krysten Mayers ’18 (field hockey)

Pg-16-field-hockey-by-Jason-Ben-Nathan-771x473

Krysten Mayers ’18

  • Awarded All-Ivy honors all four years of collegiate career
  • All-time leading points and goals scorer for Cornell field hockey

Matt Morgan ’19 (men’s basketball)

Matt Morgan '19

Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor

Matt Morgan ’19

  • Led the Ivy League in scoring in four consecutive seasons
  • Became the sixth Ivy League men’s basketball player to surpass 2,000 career points
  • Four time All-Ivy selection: second team his freshman and sophomore years, first team his junior and senior years
  • Graduated with career program records for points scored (2,333), scoring average (20.5 points per game), field goals made (743), field goals attempted (1,580) and free throws made (513)
  • Scored 687 points in the 2018-19 season, the most in a single season in program history

Rob Pannell ’13 (men’s lacrosse)

Rob Pannell '13

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Rob Pannell ’13

  • Won the Tewaaraton Trophy in 2013
  • Two-time first team All-American
  • Graduated as the all-time NCAA Division I career points leader  with 354 points
  • Scored at least one point in all 72 career games

Joakim Ryan ’15 (men’s hockey)

Joakim Ryan '15

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Joakim Ryan ’15

  • Three-time All-Ivy honoree: first-team in 2014 and 2015 and second-team in 2013
  • Anchored the nation’s leading penalty-kill unit (91.1 percent) his senior year
  • Finished with 78 career points, the highest offensive output by a Cornell defenseman since 2003

Jillian Saulnier ’15 (women’s hockey)

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Jillian Saulnier ’15

  • Named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top-3 finalist in 2014
  • Finished her career sixth all-time in program history for points (195), eighth all-time in goals (80) and fourth all-time in assists (115)
  • Two-time All-ECAC first team and two-time All-ECAC second team selection

Lindsay Toppe ’15 (women’s lacrosse)

Lindsay Toppe '15

Tim McKinney / Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Lindsay Toppe ’15

  • Served as team captain for two seasons
  • First team All-Ivy selection in 2013, 2014 and 2015 (a unanimous selection in both 2014 and 2015)
  • Scored 185 career points, third-most in program history

Rudy Winkler ’17 (men’s track and field)

Rudy Winkler '17

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Rudy Winkler ’17

  • Competed for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • NCAA Division I outdoor champion in the hammer throw in 2017
  • In 2017, named a first team All-American in both the hammer throw and weight throw