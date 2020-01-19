Women’s Soccer Head Coach Resigns After 3 Winless Ivy Seasons

Following three straight seasons of winless play in the Ivy League, women’s soccer head coach Dwight Hornibrook has resigned.

During his three-year tenure with the team, Hornibrook compiled an overall record of 7-32-5, including a 0-19-2 mark in the Ivy League.

Prior to his resignation, Hornibrook served as Cornell’s assistant coach from 2012 to 2016. His chief accomplishment was his help in leading the team to nine wins in 2015, the most for the program since 2002.

But Hornibrook never achieved that same success as a head coach.

Cornell is coming off a 2019 season in which it finished 4-10-1 with zero Ivy wins. The season started off strong, with the team notching four straight victories and going 4-2-1 in its first seven non-conference games.

Once Cornell started facing its fellow Ivy League foes, however, its season fell apart. During the conference slate, the Red was outscored by its opponents, 19-3, and was shut out on five separate occasions.

Under Hornibrook, the team didn’t fare much better in 2017 or 2018. In Hornibrook’s first year at the helm, Cornell went 2-9-3 and managed two ties against Penn and Yale. But in 2018, the team took a big step back, earning a victory in the season opener before going winless in the final 14 games.

While Hornibrook’s tenure started out with promise, he could never quite capture the success that the Red experienced during the 2015 season.

Neither Hornibrook nor assistant coaches Kelsey Ferguson and Rob Ferguson responded to the Sun’s request for comment at the time of publication.

According to Hornibrook’s LinkedIn, he has since assumed the role of Director of Soccer with the Halifax United Soccer Club.

Meanwhile, Cornell, which has posted a listing for the position online, is searching for a new head coach to engineer a turnaround for the program.