Women’s Swim and Dive Prevails Over Brown in 1st Ivy Win of Season; Men Falter, Fall to Bears

Swim and dive hosted Brown for a senior day in which the Cornell women’s team took down the Bears for the first time in five years —marking the Red’s first Ivy win of the season. The men’s team, however, was not as successful, falling in its sixth straight Ivy meet.

The women’s team finished 173-127, making the victory its first Ivy League win of this season. The final tally for the men was 171.5-126.5.

Two of the women’s senior swim captains won an event at the meet — Laurel Kiselis won the 200-yard freestyle and Cape Murch Elliot took home the 100-yard breaststroke title, while fellow senior Vanessa Ruiz finished first in the 50-yard freestyle. Kiselis and Elliot also both finished third in another event — for Kiselis, the 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard breaststroke for Elliot.

The women’s diving team also ended with a victory — sophomore diver Demetra Williams and freshman diver Elise Jendritz were both able to come in first in one of their events and in the top three for others.

The three senior captains — Kiselis, Elliot and diver Jessica Leipman — led the team into each of the events, setting strong examples to encourage the best possible performance throughout the meet.

Although the men’s team was not able to win the meet as a team, it had four individuals that came in first for at least one event and had 19 top-three finishes.

Senior swimmer Cyrus Morrison won the 100-yard freestyle, while freshman Jeremy Marcin came in third.

The senior tri-captains for the men’s team — Matthew Daniel, Ryan Brown and Jack Mahoney — also finished off their races with their best efforts. Daniel placed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle and third in the 500-yard freestyle, while Brown came in second in the 100-yard breaststroke. Mahoney finished the 50-yard freestyle in second place.

The Red will finish its season with the Ivy League Championships: For the women, the tournament will take place Feb. 19 through 22 in Providence, R.I., while the men’s team will compete from Feb. 26 through 29 in Cambridge, Mass.