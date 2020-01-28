Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Stephanie Beatriz to Visit Cornell on Feb. 14

Taking a break from interrogating suspects as a detective on NBC’s hit show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, actress Stephanie Beatriz will visit Cornell to discuss her career and the show.

In an event organized by the Cornell University Programming Board, Beatriz will participate in a question-and-answer session moderated by Prof. Samantha Sheppard, performing and media arts, at Bailey Hall on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Beginning her career with minor roles on TV series like The Closer and Southland, Beatriz went on to have a recurring role as Sonia, Gloria Pritchett’s sister, on Modern Family in 2009. In addition to TV, Beatriz has worked in numerous films, such as Short Term 12 in 2013 and Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016.

The actress is best known for her role as Detective Rosa Diaz, an intimidating but hard-working member of the squad, on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She began the role in 2013, and the show’s seventh season is set to air in February.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has won several awards, including two Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2014 and 2015, a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2014, and a GLAAD Media Award in 2018 for LGBT representation, which Beatriz — who is openly bisexual and an LGBT advocate — accepted on behalf of the show.

Beatriz is set to have a role in the upcoming film, In the Heights — based on the Broadway musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. The film will be released on June 26.

The event is also co-sponsored by Cornell’s LGBT Student Union, Haven and the Multicultural Concert Funding Advisory Board.

Cornell students can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. at cornelltickets.com. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.