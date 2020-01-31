Pop Bands Peach Pit, Dayglow to Play in Bailey Hall

Indie pop group Peach Pit will headline the Cornell Concert Commission’s annual spring show on Feb. 15, the organization announced on Friday. Dayglow, an Austin-based pop band, will open.

Described as “soft spoken” and “breezy,” Peach Pit has “taken their exciting live shows on tours across North America, Europe and Asia,” according to the CCC press release.

Hailing from Vancouver, the band is led by singer and rhythm guitarist Neil Smith, lead guitarist Christopher Vanderkooy, bassist Peter Wilton and drummer Mikey Pascuzzi.

With experience playing in renowned festivals like Bonnaroo and Shakey Knees, Peach Pit has developed a “cult following,” as well as “critical acclaim to hits such as ‘Peach Pit,’ off their ‘Sweet FA’ EP,” according to the CCC press release.

Beyond just critical acclaim, Peach Pit’s eponymous and most-played song on Spotify has over 30 million streams. The band — as a whole — has 1.6 million monthly listeners on the music-streaming platform.

Peach Pit is touring in support of an upcoming album, heralded by the release of their most recent single, “Shampoo Bottles.”

Dayglow, characterized as “energetic and eternally hopeful,” is the brainchild of 20-year-old Sloan Struble, who wrote, performed, produced and mixed his debut album, “Fuzzybrain.”

This academic year, the concert commission has also introduced artists like Daya and Saint Motel to Ithaca. The pop bands are part of a spring lineup of Bailey Hall performances that includes Japanese Yamato drumming and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

Tickets for the Bailey Hall show are on sale now for Cornell students at cornelltickets.com and sales will open to the general public on Feb. 3. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.