Former Cornell President Frank H.T. Rhodes Dies at 93

Regarded as a renowned paleontologist and one of the longest-serving presidents in the Ivy League, former President Frank H.T. Rhodes passed away Monday night. He was 93.

Rhodes served as the ninth president of the University from 1977 to 1995. As president, Rhodes worked to strengthen financial aid, educational programs and libraries. Rhodes saw the establishment of the supercomputing center, the Statler teaching hotel and a center for theater arts, among others during his tenure.

Board of Trustees Chair Robert S. Harrison ’76 said Rhodes was one of the University’s “cheerleaders” for decades, in a University press release.

“Perhaps most importantly, Frank cultivated permanent, lifelong bonds with multiple generations of Cornell faculty, staff and alumni,” Harrison said. “Eloquent, charming and an affable, peerless advocate for the university, he, along with his wife, Rosa, were frequent guests, attendees and cheerleaders at nearly every major Cornell event for decades.”

One of the hallmarks of his tenure was his efforts to bolster student and faculty diversity at the University. The number of minority and women faculty doubled, while the percentage of minority students increased from 8 percent in 1977 to 28 percent in 1994.

While tackling the duties of University president, Rhodes also played an integral role in shaping national science policy under several U.S. presidents. The former Cornell president served on the National Science Board under President Ronald Regan, and was also a former chairman of the board.

Rhodes was born on Oct. 29, 1926 in Warwickshire, England. He graduated in 1948 from the University of Birmingham with a Bachelors of Science, and went on to earn three other degrees from the British university. The former president was also a Fulbright Scholar, spending a year at the University of Illinois.

Even after Rhodes retired in 1995, his presence could still be felt on Cornell’s campus. Upon his retirement, the Board of Trustees renamed the Cornell Theory Center to Frank H.T. Rhodes Hall. In 2011, the University also created a postdoctoral fellowship in Rhodes’ name to support research in poverty alleviation, public health, human rights and supporting elderly and disadvantaged children.

After retirement, Rhodes split his time between Florida and Ithaca.

President Martha E. Pollack also commented on Rhodes’ lasting impact on the University.

“His boundless curiosity, his kindness and humor, and his sage leadership shaped Cornell as we know it today, as his wise and generous mentorship shaped the lives of the countless students, faculty and staff who passed through Cornell during his tenure,” Pollack said in the University press release. “I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to benefit from his friendship and guidance in my early days at Cornell, and will always remember the warmth with which he welcomed my family into the extended family of Cornellians.”

In an email to the Board of Trustees obtained by The Sun, Harrison wrote that there will be a memorial for Rhodes sometime soon.