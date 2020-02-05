Track and Field Posts Another Strong Showing at Kane Invitational

As the track and field season ramps up, Cornell’s men’s and women’s teams hosted the Kane Invitational at Barton Hall on Saturday.

Across both teams, 15 members won their respective events and 11 more qualified for postseason tournaments. Binghamton, Colgate, PSU-Behrend, Rochester, Siena, Syracuse and York University all competed, but only individual scores were recorded.

The women’s team featured nine event champions and six ECAC qualifications, while the men’s team finished with six event champions and five IC4A qualifications.

On the women’s side, freshman Victoria Atkinson (3.87m) finished in first place for the pole vault. Atkinson’s performance also earned her an ECAC qualification and she recorded the fifth-best height in the program’s history, surpassing the previous record of 3.79m.

Other event champions included senior Brittany Stenekes (8.90s) for the 60m hurdles, sophomore Leone Farquharson (7.75s) for the 60 m dash and senior Jinjer Pearce (1:18.71) for the 500m dash.

Sophomore Sydney Smith (3:07.67) finished in first place for the 1000m, as did sophomore Leone Farquharson (12.24m) for the triple jump. Several other members notched the top spot, such as junior Marguerite Lorenzo (1.69m) in the high jump, senior Nikolia Kanaris (14.16m) for shot put and the A team (4:00.39) for the 4×400 relay.

Farquharson and Kanaris’ performances also earned them ECAC qualifications. Additionally, senior Claire Kao (3.87m) and sophomore Maria Siciliano’s (3.72m) notched ECAC qualifications for the pole vault, while senior Zenab Ojibe (11.62m) also met the ECAC standard for the triple jump.

“The team performed well as a group, and the meet was another great building block as we move into championship season,” said senior co-head Reagan Bachman.

On the men’s side, sophomore Kuune Mini (6.92) for the 60m dash, senior James Norris (22.76) for the 200m, junior Myles Solan (50.47) for the 400m, sophomore Johannes Stromhaug (4.96m) for the pole vault, junior Tumani Edwards (14.76m) for the triple jump and senior Zach Hawley (15.65m) for the shot put all finished first in their respective events.

Mini, Stromhaug and Edwards’ performances earned them IC4A qualifications. Freshmen Kyle Kimble (8.60m) and Smith Charles (6.97) also qualified to compete in the IC4A championships for the 60m hurdles and 60m dash, respectively.

If the Red can continue to string together performances like these, it will likely be well prepared when the Heptagonals — the postseason championship for the Ivy League — roll around.

“The Indoor Ivy League Championships will be in Barton this year, so every home meet is great practice for Heptagonals,” Bachman said. “Since we only host Heptagonals every four years… it’s a special season, and I know everyone is pumped to compete hard against the other Ivies in our house come Feb. 29.”

The Red will compete in several meets leading up to the Heps. Next up for Cornell is a trip to University Park, Pennsylvania, where it will compete at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 8.