No. 2 Men’s Hockey Smothers Colgate in 1st Game of Home-and-Home, Outscores Raiders 4-1

This post will be updated.

The first tilt of men’s hockey’s home-and-home weekend series went Cornell’s way — with four goals from three Red players beating out Colgate’s sole tally.

Cornell jumped out early with a goal from senior forward and captain Jeff Malott. 2:09 into the first period, Malott, assisted by junior forwards Kyle Betts and Tristan Mullin, sent one in from the slot.

The initial lead didn’t last long though, with the Raiders’ Bobby McMann taking advantage of a power-play opportunity to knot up the score 5:50 into the game.

But after that Colgate goal, Cornell would go on to score three unanswered goals — Betts earned his second point of the night on a shot 13:10 into that first frame. Saturday night’s game marked the forward’s return to action following a lower-body injury sustained during Jan. 17’s tie with Northern Michigan.

Next it would be junior forward and captain Morgan Barron, with not one, but two, power-play tallies for his 10th and 11th goals of the season.

The first was a one-timer from high in the slot 16:40 into the first period. The second was another snipe from behind the dot — the Colgate goaltender couldn’t match Barron’s speed and both shots went by him in a blink.

Barron’s second goal closed out the scoring for the night at 4-1.

A staunch Cornell blue line made it an uneventful night for junior goaltender Matt Galajda, who only saw nine shots. The Cornell offense finished with 25.

The power-play tally Galajda gave up in the first period was his fourth failed penalty kill in two games — Princeton scored three last Saturday.

Sophomore defenseman Joe Leahy almost made it 5-1 in the third period for his second goal of the season, only for the point to be taken away by a late offsides call after the officials conducted a quick review.

With 2:05 left in regulation, the Colgate skaters’ frustrations came to a head. The Raiders’ Griffin Lunn was hit with a major game misconduct penalty for hitting freshman forward Matt Stienburg in the head. Following that play, a scrum broke out between the teams. When all was said and done following the lengthy skirmish, Mullin and Colgate’s McMann were also handed penalties.

Cornell went on a five-minute power play with 2:05 left in the game, but failed to capitalize on the man advantage in the dwindling minutes of the contest. The score was still 4-1 when the final buzzer sounded.

Following the postponement of Friday’s game due to snow, the second incarnation of the weekend series will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. Colgate will seek revenge at Lynah Rink.