Women’s Hockey Earns Top Spot in Rankings for 1st Time Since 2010

With two weeks to go in the regular season, women’s hockey has found itself with a No. 1 ranking right after clinching first place in the Ivy League. Through 25 games, the Red has dominated the competition — acquiring a 21-1-3 record.

Cornell received a total of 145 points in the polls — and 11 first-place votes — to catapult itself past Wisconsin and Minnesota, who are this week ranked second and fourth, respectively. The Red is now the third team this season to find itself at the top of the rankings, with the Badgers and Gophers previously taking turns in the top spot throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

The ranking comes in the midst of a 15-game unbeaten streak for the icers. This strong performance also earned the team the Ivy title over the weekend, when the Red moved to 8-0 in the Ancient Eight.

Much of Cornell’s talent this season can be attributed to its high-flying offense. Ranked fifth in the nation in goals per game, the Red is averaging well over three goals for each contest.

Cornell’s efficient offense is backed up by junior goaltender Lindsay Browning, who is having a career year between the pipes. Her nine shutouts for the year put her just three away from breaking the single-season record.

It was one thing getting to the top, but now, Cornell is tasked with defending its No. 1 ranking. With only four games to play in the regular season, the Red will seek victories against Brown, Yale, Rensselaer and Union.

The last time Cornell was No. 1 was in 2010, when the Red reached the National Championship game — where it fell in a triple-overtime thriller versus Minnesota-Duluth, 3-2. With momentum on its side, Cornell will hope to charge into the postseason hanging on as the No. 1 team in the country.