ART OF THE WEEK | Why You Should Play (or Replay) the Portal Series

I know it’s been a while since the games’ releases — and Portal mechanics are no longer new in the world of video games — but it’s definitely time to play (or replay) the Portal games. Once the first round of prelims are over, be sure to hop back on these classics and enjoy some good ol’ Portal physics as you jump, bounce or zoom through these levels. If you’re not convinced yet, here are some reasons why you should return to Aperture and voluntarily risk your health and safety as a human lab experiment. (This article contains some spoilers, but hopefully they entice you into playing the game).

Cake

Who doesn’t love cake? Every good human guinea pig knows that passing those levels is hard work, especially since you have to lug a mind-bending and heavy portal gun around the rooms. That’s why in the first Portal game you’ll get a great reward! Not only do you get the satisfaction of knowing you’re somewhat smart (or persistent) enough to finish all the puzzle levels of the game, you also get a delicious slice of cake at the very end! Isn’t that wonderful?

Wheatley

Ah, Wheatley. Truly one of the most memorable voices of the small cast of characters in the Portal series. He’s a great guy, really. Just listening to him tell you what to do is a good enough reason to play the game again.

Potato GLaDOS

Bosses usually take on a second form, where they’re stronger, tougher and smarter than before. Not in this game. Instead, she’s been turned into a potato part way into the single player story mode of Portal 2. Literally.

Brian Lu is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at blu@cornellsun.com.