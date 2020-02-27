Cornell Student Among Two Stabbed at Agava Salsa Night

This story will be updated.

A personal dispute erupted into a knife altercation late Wednesday night at Agava Restaurant’s popular Salsa Night, critically injuring two, including a Cornell student who intervened.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, where police officers found two individuals who had been stabbed, a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department press release said. A *Cornell student attempted to intervene in a personal altercation and was stabbed by the suspect, police said.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was described by the release as male, between 5’8” and 5’10”, in his late 20s to early 30s and was wearing a black leather jacket at the time of the incident. In the press release, the police sent a security camera image of the suspect and a photo of the suspect’s blue Chicago Bulls hat.

Agava tweeted on Thursday that a personal dispute “resulted in two people receiving injuries.” The restaurant also stated that its private security company was on site at the time of the incident, and that the suspect fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima. The car was located unattended in Lansing later that night, a Cornell crime alert said.

The Thursday morning press release stated that the student had been transferred to a nearby hospital and was in critical condition. The other injured individual was Daquan Graves, 26, who is currently in “critical, but stable condition,” according to the release.

Cornell sent a crime alert at 2:48 a.m. on Thursday, saying that the Tompkins County 911 Center originally reported there were three individuals stabbed. At Agava, officers only found two individuals stabbed.

Agava — which is located on Pine Tree Road and is about 30 minutes from Collegetown by foot — reopened on Thursday for lunch and dinner “as usual.” However, Salsa Night will be canceled until police complete their investigation, the restaurant tweeted. A manager who answered the phone at Agava on Thursday declined to comment to The Sun.

*For privacy reasons, the name of the student involved in the altercation has been withheld.

Editor’s note: The name of the hospital where the student had been transferred to has been removed for privacy reasons.