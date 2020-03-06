Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty to Play Barton Hall Show

Denzel Curry and Rico Nasty will be performing at Barton Hall on Sunday, March 22, the Cornell Concert Commission announced Thursday in an email to members. This is the second event sponsored by CCC this semester following the performance of Peach Pit and Dayglow at Bailey Hall in February.

Denzel Curry is best known for his album TA13OO, which includes tracks such as “CLOUT COBAIN | CLOUT COBAIN” and “SUPER SAIYAN SUPERMAN | ZUPER ZA1YAN ZUPERMAN.” Additionally, his 2015 track “ULTIMATE” achieved viral fame, racking up over 133 million plays on Spotify.

CCC describes Curry as having “manic bars with intense and introspective lyricism and an evolving production style that draws upon hazy cloud rap and classic hip-hop songcraft.”

Rico Nasty is a hardcore rapper from Washington, D.C. best known for pioneering a “sugar trap” style sound. Her most popular song, “Smack a Bitch” has garnered over 34 million plays on Spotify. Her newest album Nightmare Vacation is rumored to release later this year.

Although the two have never officially released any music together, Denzel Curry has challenged Rico Nasty to battle in his Red Bull Zeltron World Wide event, where the artists will perform and rap-battle in a wrestling ring. The battle will take place on March 20, two days before their performance at Barton Hall.

Additionally, the two are both frequent collaborators with producer Kenny Beats, with Curry and Kenny Beats releasing their album UNLOCKED earlier this year. Kenny Beats and Rico Nasty collaborated on their 2019 album Anger Management.

Tickets are available at CornellTickets.com

Daniel Moran is a junior in the College of Human Ecology. He currently serves as the assistant arts and entertainment editor on The Sun’s board. He can be reached at dmoran@cornellsun.com.