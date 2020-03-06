Eight Red Wrestlers Receive Ivy League Honors

Eight Cornell wrestlers earned spots on the All-Ivy League teams — a testament to the talent and strength of the Red’s program.

With votes registered by the Ivy League’s six head coaches, the Red boasts two first-team selections: senior Chas Tucker (133) and sophomore Ben Darmstadt (197). The panel honored senior Noah Baughman (141), junior Hunter Richard (149), sophomore Andrew Berreyesa (174), freshman Jonathan Loew (184) and sophomore Brendan Furman (285) with second-team accolades. Sophomore Jake Brindley earned an honorable mention.

“Having eight wrestlers be recognized as All-Ivy speaks to the depth of our team,” Richard said. “Even though we were missing key guys who were redshirting, we had guys step in and step up to the challenge. The whole team gave 100 percent effort every time we stepped on the mat.”

This marks Tucker’s third first team All-Ivy honor. With a 28-0 individual record this season, Tucker has been a crucial member of the wrestling squad. He has, without fail, dominated his competition, conceding only four takedowns in the 2019-2020 season.

Over his Cornell wrestling career, the senior has amassed 79 total wins and suffered a mere 18 losses. The 133-pounder, who recently secured the No. 4 position in the NCAA rankings, will look to continue his dominance into the NCAA Tournament.

The other first team honoree, Ben Darmstadt, touts his second career All-Ivy honor. His 24-6 season record has not only earned him this league recognition, but also the No. 11 spot in the NCAA 197-lbs rankings. By fall, the sophomore clinched 13 victories and currently holds the second-most pins in Division I competition for the season.

Baughman now has three All-Ivy League honors under his belt. The 141-pounder, who earned second-team honors, was awarded first-team honors in 2017 and 2018. With a 2019-20 season record of 21-11, Baughman will seek to embark on his first trip to the NCAA tournament to cap off his collegiate wrestling career.

In recognition of his breakout season, Richard celebrated his first All-Ivy honor. His 22 wins this season have contributed to the Red’s success. The junior dropped only nine losses to secure a 70 percent regular-season winning percentage.

“Being awarded with my first Ivy League honor is awesome,” Richard said. “It feels great to see all the hard work and dedication I have put in be rewarded.”

Even though he missed half of the season as an Olympic redshirt, Berreyessa made up for lost time with an 8-4 record, which earned him a second-team honor. He ended his regular season as a sophomore with five bonus-point wins.

Loew made a memorable debut to collegiate wrestling. His strong rookie season garnered second-team All-Ivy recognition. The freshman, who is ranked No. 25 by FloWrestling, had an impressive 22-11 season record, garnished with 13 bonus point wins and six wins by fall.

Furman closed his regular season with a solid 18-11 record and a second team selection. The sophomore’s five consecutive wins at the tail end of the season helped him secure the No. 4 ranking at the EIWA championship tournament. The heavyweight will compete for his first NCAA appearance.

At 165 lbs, Brindley garnered an All-Ivy honorable mention. The sophomore garnered a 2-2 conference record, a 4-4 dual record and a 6-8 overall record.

The honored wrestlers will look to lead the No. 18 team in the EIWA Championships this weekend in Bethlehem, Pa. For many Red wrestlers, a trip to the NCAA Tournament is on the line.