GUEST ROOM | 1,366 Unread Emails

Content warning: this article contains serious discussions of suicide and depression.

1,366. That’s the number of unread emails I had in my inbox the night I decided I was going to take my own life. My depression had progressed to the point that even the thought of checking my email would pull me into a spiral of such fear and distress that I would lay in my bed for hours, unable to move, only to be followed by unbearable guilt. The guilt of knowing somehow, everyday, other students managed to wake up and check their emails. Other students would go to class and turn in their assignments, and all I could think about was how bad it felt that I couldn’t explain why I was unable to.

Depression is not a loss of happiness, but a loss of vitality. My entire life was covered with a haze of worthlessness, of pointlessness, of hopelessness. It didn’t matter that deep down I knew that my family, my boyfriend and my friends cared because I felt I was undeserving of care and love. I remember the utter loneliness of it all, as I sat cross legged on my floor staring at the open bottle of Drano. I remember just how red the plastic was, and the smell when I took the cap off. What really stuck with me was just how easy it all was, grabbing the bottle from the shelf, sitting down and opening it up. It shocked me just how much I didn’t care about the implications of what I was going to do. If my friend hadn’t knocked on my door and invited me to watch a comedy special with him as he ate dinner, I may have died that night in the middle of December.

Depression is so hard to overcome because you don’t feel that you are seeing life through a haze of sadness, but that you are finally seeing the truth. It is an utter tragedy that we use the same word — depressed — to describe what a child feels when they don’t get what they want on their birthday as well as the feeling someone has before they commit suicide. It prevents us from understanding the magnitude, the pervasiveness and helplessness of this disease. Now that I have begun to seek treatment, I wish that I had done so sooner. However, when you’re in that hole, it’s hard to realize that your perception of yourself and the world is not the truth. This is especially true at Cornell, an institution built on competition and unrealistic standards.

The president’s special council on mental health was no more than a cruel joke to absolve Cornell of blame for the rampant mental health problems on campus. I applauded the talented and caring staff at Cornell Health, who have helped me beyond belief and do the best they can with the charade of “helpful” changes Cornell has made to the Counseling And Psychological Services program. The switch to 25 minutes from the industry standard of 50 minute counseling appointments has forced counselors to tell students that most of the work they need to do to feel better must be done on their own — a near impossible task for someone struggling with mental health problems. Some even now refer students to therapists available in Ithaca because the new, shorter appointments are utterly useless. This switch was supposedly made to allow more students to get faster appointments. However, when trying to make an appointment, I was faced with a three week waiting period before I could get in — a near death sentence for students in crisis.

Cornell refuses to address that beyond the issues with their mental health services lies the larger problem of toxic campus culture, a problem that sends innumerable students spiraling into mental health issues. Cornell is not an environment that fosters learning; rather, it creates competition for grades. Cornell’s desire to appear competitive and elite has caused it to create grading practices that do not assess students on the basis of what they have learned, but rather on how they perform compared to other students. This puts undue stress on students, not to learn and become better citizens and community members during their time at Cornell, but to receive good grades. It reduces the entirety of a student’s success at Cornell to a group of letters. It does not matter how hard students have tried, how much they learn or grow. It is then no surprise that so many students struggle with feelings of failure and worthlessness despite giving massive amounts of time, effort and money to an institution that has time and again has shown it does not value not only their ability to learn and grow, but their lives.

It is clear that until Cornell can seriously address its problems with mental health on campus, we as students must look out for one another. I encourage all students to have regular conversations with friends and classmates about the true state of their mental health. It is no easy task being a student here, so please reach out to your friends. Remind them that they are more than a grade, encourage them to seek mental health services without shame and don’t be afraid to invite them to watch a comedy special with you while you eat your dinner. Let us unite as a community to hold Cornell accountable for the lives it refuses to acknowledge its part in taking, and stand together as more than a collection of grades.

Claire Morrow is a senior in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Comments may be sent to opinion@cornellsun.com.