Texas Roadhouse Given All-Clear After Evening Bomb Threat

Ithaca Police Department officers responded to a bomb threat reported at Texas Roadhouse Restaurant at 6:13 p.m. Thursday night.

After a male made several calls to the business stating there was a bomb inside, management evacuated the restaurant while IPD and the Cornell University Police Department officers investigated with K9 units. The dogs detected nothing of concern.

The barbecue chain is located off of Route 13, south of Wegmans.

Restaurant employees declined to comment on the incident, but stated that the restaurant has reopened as of 8:27 pm. The suspect has not been identified.

Ari Dubow ’21 contributed reporting.