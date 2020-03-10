Tretter ’13 Elected President of NFL Players’ Union

A Cornellian is set to lead the union of pro football players, taking on the role right as players vote on a new collective bargaining agreement with the National Football League.

J.C. Tretter ’13, a center for the Cleveland Browns, was elected to serve a two-year term by the NFLPA’s board of directors on Tuesday.

New NFLPA president J.C. Tretter’s platform didn’t focus on his personal views of the proposed CBA that players are voting on, I’m told. Rather, Tretter focused on unity and moving forward either way — with a deal through 2030, or a new fight ahead. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

A graduate of the School of Industrial and Labor Relations, Tretter was a unanimous All-Ivy League selection as an offensive lineman for the Red. Converted to a left tackle after spending his first two seasons as a tight end, he was responsible for protecting star quarterback Jeff Mathews’ blind side in a 2012 season that saw Cornell rack up the third-most passing yards in the FCS.

Selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, Tretter played four seasons in Green Bay before signing with the Cleveland Browns, where the Akron, New York, native signed a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension in November.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound lineman takes the helm of the NFLPA during a busy time for the union. The league and players are in the process of discussing new rules about the format of the playoffs and the possibility of an additional regular-season game.

The players have until Saturday night to vote on the proposed 10-year deal, The New York Times reported. Last week, Tretter posted a detailed Twitter message to players about the details of the collective bargaining agreement vote.

“Players: We are preparing to vote on a CBA that most of us will play under for the rest of our careers,” he wrote.