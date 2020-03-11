COVID-19 Updates: Cornell Moves to All Online Classes Starting After Spring Break

Cornell announced on Tuesday that it would shift to online classes beginning after spring break in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and encouraged students to return to their permanent homes and not return to campus. The University’s full update is available here.

All classes will shift online beginning after spring break

Beginning on Monday, April 6, all classes will shift to virtual, remote learning, according to President Martha E. Pollack’s message on Tuesday. Courses will begin shifting online immediately in order for “students to complete their semester coursework off campus from their permanent home residences.”

Tuesday’s message encouraged faculty to “provide options for remote/virtual instruction as soon as possible.” The University has been working with the schools and colleges to “prepare for the shift to virtual instruction with minimal disruption.” The Center for Teaching Innovation will assist faculty and students in connecting to Zoom and other remote access technologies. Cornell will “implement a transition period in advance of spring break to ensure that remote access and instruction are functioning smoothly.”

The Ithaca campus will remain open, according to announcement. Faculty and staff “should continue their regular work schedules. Any faculty and staff who are sick should stay home.”

International students express concerns about move to online learning

Cornell’s Tuesday afternoon announcement directed students to leave for spring break — and, except in limited circumstances, return to their homes for the rest of the semester.

But for the 22 percent of students who are international, such a directive is far easier said than done. Along with visas and health concerns, these students must face abrupt international travel, seek an exemption from the University to stay or find last-minute accommodations in the U.S.

Kenisha Paliwal ’22 plans on staying in the country out of concern that she will not be allowed to re-enter if she leaves, fearing that the U.S. might eventually adopt Italy’s approach of locking down its borders.

Students react with confusion, frustration

As students digested the implications of the shift to online coursework, they expressed concerns about the financial burden and logistics, mixed reactions about the timing of the announcement and thoughts about the actual feasibility of online classes.

“Senior year is supposed to be like your most fun semester … and now it kind of feels like you’re missing out on that, which kind of sucks,” said Ely Giroux ’20.

Tompkins County resident tested negative; 2 more in isolation

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, but two more people have now been taken into isolation as the health department awaits tests to be returned from the Center for Disease Control. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 173 confirmed cases in New York State across several counties, the Ithaca Times reported.

The Ithaca City School District released an update of its COVID-19 policies on Tuesday. The district is offering staff paid leave and anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be isolated before being sent home.

Events canceled, ‘unknown at this time’ if commencement weekend will go on as scheduled

Effective immediately, all “in-person, nonessential Cornell events with 100 or more attendees, in venues both on and off campus, must be postponed, cancelled or offered virtually,” the University said on Tuesday, expanding previous restrictions on large events. This restriction applies to all events not related to educational instruction or food service. Cornell Days and Dragon Day will not take place.

Cornell said it will reassess these restrictions by April 1. It is “unknown at this time” whether it will be possible to hold a traditional commencement weekend. “Members of the commencement office and colleagues from across the university will review all options and make a recommendation later this month,” the University said.

Hockey playoff games will go on without spectators

No. 1 Cornell women’s hockey’s NCAA Tournament game against Mercyhurst and No. 1 men’s hockey’s ECAC quarterfinals series against Princeton will take place at Lynah Rink this weekend, but the arena will be closed to spectators in accordance with Ivy League restrictions.

The athletic department released details of spectator restrictions on Tuesday night, saying each student athlete will be allowed three guests. Nobody else will be allowed to attend except “essential gameday personnel and media.”

Students will receive ‘detailed instructions’ from housing office about move-out procedures

Students unable to return to their permanent homes at the beginning of spring break will be able to submit a petition to stay in their on-campus housing, according to Tuesday’s message. These students will also complete their coursework online. Dining halls will remain open, but students “should expect severely limited on-campus activities.”

Dining halls will adopt ‘enhanced cleaning procedures,’ undergo changes

The University’s release said building care staff will follow cleaning guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health.

Cornell will use wipes approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, and has increased the frequency of cleaning “high touch point areas such as door handles, light switches and tables.”

Dining services are eliminating self-service options, will use disposable containers and utensils and is suspending the use of reusable cups and mugs. These changes will go into effect on Wednesday.

Other Ivy League universities close, shift to online learning

With its Tuesday announcement of in-person class cancellations and closed classrooms after spring break, Cornell joined four other Ivy League schools and a wave of colleges nationwide.

Of the Ancient Eight, Cornell, Columbia, Harvard, Princeton and Yale plan to move classes exclusively online this month, as of Tuesday night. The University of Pennsylvania announced that its plans are still undecided as it waits for developments. Brown and Dartmouth have not yet announced course changes.

As decision day for the Ivies nears, all eight schools canceled all admitted students programming and campus events with 100 or more attendees, although some schools are using a smaller maximum. The universities have also suspended upcoming sponsored travel to international destinations.

Students use meme group to joke about shift to online learning

Cornellians posted dozens of memes in the Facebook group “Cornell: Any Person, Any Meme” on Tuesday night.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, a GroupMe called “martha can’t make us leave” had over two thousand members. The group included memes about the COVID-19 outbreak, plans for an alternate Slope Day and groups events including “Tag at Kroch [Library]” and “Purge.”

Wegmans, Walmart and local shops see high demand for hand sanitizer, wipes

Nationwide, big box and local convenience stores alike have seen their shelves emptied by shoppers preparing for the prospect of a prolonged epidemic.

Although Tompkins County has yet to confirm a case of the coronavirus, those trends have been mirrored in Ithaca — where normally abundant staples like hand sanitizer have become hard-sought commodities.

Wegmans has begun rationing certain products, limiting purchases of certain items to one to three per customer, depending on the item. For instance, Wegmans shoppers will now only be able to purchase only one pack of bath tissue per trip.

TCAT prepares for decrease in ridership, revenue

With the cancellation of in-person classes TCAT anticipates taking big hits to its ridership and revenue. According to TCAT general manager Scot Vanderpool, around 70% of TCAT’s ridership is affiliated with Cornell, and though no TCAT employees will be laid off, the company will reduce the number of buses on the road, which is currently around 42, and will likely cut overtime hours.

TCAT has already taken precautions against COVID-19, such as spraying buses with disinfectant, but Vanderpool anticipated spending the next few days firming up a game plan for the following weeks.

