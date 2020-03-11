Yale Withdraws From ECAC Tournament, Cornell Men’s Hockey to Go Straight to Semifinal

This post will be updated.

Yale men’s hockey today became the second team to pull out of the ECAC Tournament, following Harvard’s lead amidst COVID-19 fears, College Hockey News reported. The tournament will now re-seed, with Cornell and Clarkson receiving another bye weekend to go straight to the semifinal at Lake Placid.

The No. 7 Bulldogs were slated to play at No. 3 Quinnipiac for the ECAC Quarterfinals this weekend. Cornell, which already had a bye for the first round of the playoffs, will get yet another weekend off.

Clarkson, as the No. 2 seed in the ECAC Tournament, will be the other team to go to Lake Placid on March 20 without playing any other playoff games prior.