Public Barred from City Facilities, Effective Immediately

All city facilities are closed to the public “effective immediately,” according to a statement released by the city of Ithaca at 1:38 pm on March 16.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public will no longer be allowed in City Hall or any other city facility,” Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 wrote in the statement. “This step will help slow the transmission of the virus, and buy our medical community the time it needs to prepare.”

City offices have reduced staffing and will conduct business through phone and email, according to the release.

In Tompkins County, two people have tested positive for COVID-19. Fifty-four people are in quarantine and 28 people are still awaiting test results, according to the Tompkins County Health Department.

As of 8 p.m. on March 16, casinos, bars and movie theaters are closed until further notice in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Bars and restaurants are serving take-out and delivery only, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) tweeted Monday.