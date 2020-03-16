Tompkins County Reports Second Confirmed Case of COVID-19

A second individual has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the Tompkins County Health Department on Monday afternoon.

“Tompkins County now has its second positive case of COVID-19. While we continue to prepare to limit the community spread of this virus, we want to assure residents that we are working closely with local agencies to mitigate future exposure,” wrote Public Health Director Frank Kruppa.

The individual has been held in isolation and public health nurses have begun a contact investigation to determine if others may need to be tested for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The positive test result came two days after Tompkins County confirmed its first case of the fast-spreading virus on Saturday morning. That individual was affiliated with Ithaca College.

Confirmed cases have continued to soar across the state, prompting a dramatic escalation of containment measures announced by both local and federal officials in just the past day. Joining neighboring Connecticut and New Jersey, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) ordered all restaurants, bars, casinos and movie theaters in the state to close their doors by Monday night.