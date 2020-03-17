Ithaca Police Search for Suspect Maintaining Active Meth Lab Out of Suitcase

Ithaca police officers found “an active one-pot style methamphetamine lab” after responding to a theft at Wal-Mart Tuesday morning.

The suspect ran into a nearby retail business where officers followed him, according to the release. The suspect changed clothes, ran out of the building and left a suitcase that appeared to be a lab. The Ithaca Police Department coordinated with the business to shut down and handle the situation.

New York State Police assistance arrived on scene, and the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team confirmed that there was an active and cooking meth solution.

CCERT is now processing evidence, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrest has been made.