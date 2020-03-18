Men’s Hockey’s Barron Named Finalist for Hobey Baker Award

Cornell men’s hockey captain and forward Morgan Barron has added another honor after a stellar junior season.

Barron was named one of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, an accolade given to the best player in men’s ice hockey.

During the shortened 2019-20 campaign, Barron led Cornell in scoring, with 32 points on 14 goals and 18 assists.

As one of three captains, Barron guided Cornell to one of its best seasons in program history. The Red occupied the No. 1 spot in the national polls throughout 2020, and it earned an Ivy League championship, an ECAC regular-season championship and was guaranteed a fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 ended the season during the playoffs.

In 2019, Barron was touted as a nominee for the award, but this is the first time he has moved onto the finalist stage.

No Cornell player has ever won the award. The 10-person field will be narrowed down to three finalists on April 2, and the winner will be announced on April 10.